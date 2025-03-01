Drug Peddler Sentenced To 14 Years In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published March 01, 2025 | 08:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) In a significant victory for the Chiniot Police's anti-narcotics efforts, a court has sentenced drug peddler Javed Iqbal to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs 400,000. The verdict, announced by Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem on Saturday, marks a major milestone in the district's war on drugs.
According to authorities, Javed Iqbal was arrested by Thana Sadr Police in Douala and 5200 grams of hashish recovered from his possession. A case was registered under the provisions of narcotics, and the successful prosecution is a testament to the police's improved investigation and evidence presentation.
District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed praised the efforts, stating that drug peddlers are being brought to justice through meticulous investigation and robust evidence presentation. The police are also conducting a large-scale crackdown across the district, supplemented by a public awareness campaign to combat drug abuse and secure the future of the region's youth.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders launches prominent programmes during Ramadan
Pakistan likely to include young layers in squad for T20I series against New Zea ..
Four killed as Cyclone Garance slams into France's Reunion Island
Mustafa Aamir Murder case: Sindh Prosecution expresses dissatisfaction over poli ..
Alam Group of Companies, CND Clean Energy MoU at Solar Pakistan Exhibition
Digital Growth Alliance hosts round table on challenges, opportunities for worki ..
IHC summons Adiala Jail superintendent for not allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..
Mohammed Juma Al Naboodah contributes AED 20 million to Fathers’ Endowment cam ..
AAJ Network: Redefining Ramadan with Unmatched Brilliance!
MoFA announces full readiness for Umrah season during Ramadan, reaffirms its com ..
UAE President, VPs receive messages of congratulations from leaders of Arab, Isl ..
UAE leaders congratulate Chairwoman of Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rescue 1122 tackles over 776 emergencies in Feb6 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Police deploy 500 personnel to ensure peace in Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister congratulates nation on arrival of Ramadan6 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle thief busted in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police seize hashish, liquor, lahan in separate raids6 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in Chiniot6 minutes ago
-
Awareness session on 'Diabetes, Ramadan, Knowledge, Health' held6 minutes ago
-
Rescue Service vigilant to help during Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
DIG Police for ensuring religious harmony, peace in Ramadan16 minutes ago
-
IGP stresses security, law-enforcement, community policing in Pindi, Sargodha46 minutes ago
-
RPO inaugurates new police station at DHA46 minutes ago
-
Citizens warned of social media fraudulent elements46 minutes ago