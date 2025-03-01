Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2025) In a significant victory for the Chiniot Police's anti-narcotics efforts, a court has sentenced drug peddler Javed Iqbal to 14 years in prison and a fine of Rs 400,000. The verdict, announced by Additional Sessions Judge Imtiaz Nadeem on Saturday, marks a major milestone in the district's war on drugs.

According to authorities, Javed Iqbal was arrested by Thana Sadr Police in Douala and 5200 grams of hashish recovered from his possession. A case was registered under the provisions of narcotics, and the successful prosecution is a testament to the police's improved investigation and evidence presentation.

District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed praised the efforts, stating that drug peddlers are being brought to justice through meticulous investigation and robust evidence presentation. The police are also conducting a large-scale crackdown across the district, supplemented by a public awareness campaign to combat drug abuse and secure the future of the region's youth.

