Drug Peddler Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2023 | 11:50 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 14 years in prison

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Friday sentenced 14 years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2023) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Friday sentenced 14 years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

According to the report, the accused Zaffar Shahzad a resident of Sargodha was arrested by Attock Khurd Police last year in the case registered under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.

The additional Session Judge Attock after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded 14-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 1.9 lakhs.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

APP/nsi/378

