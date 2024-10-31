Drug Peddler Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison
Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM
A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced 14-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced 14-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.
According to police sources, the accused Abdul Qayyum was arrested by Taxila Police in September 2023 after recovery of 5.86 kilograms of hashish from his possession; subsequently, a case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.
The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs and subsequently awarded 14-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 0.
4 million.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.
He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense, and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA
DC cracks down on absenteeism at Gujranwala hospitals
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district
PM, Amir of Qatar visit gallery of Pakistani artworks at National Museum of Qata ..
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs
Russia strongly supports Pakistan to join BRICS: Dr Andrew
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM felicitates newly elected office bearers of PBA18 seconds ago
-
Computerized Land Record Center starts functioning in Mirpur district2 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer for constable Iftikhar Ahmed at police lines HQ17 minutes ago
-
Polio eradication efforts gain momentum in Gujranwala17 minutes ago
-
DC Bhakkar ensure success of ongoing polio campaign17 minutes ago
-
PM visit to further strengthen relations with KSA: Amb Farooq7 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws; recovered weapons, drugs7 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM to soon visit Lahore Press Club to distribute plots7 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of Farooq Qaiser observed8 minutes ago
-
Wheat cultivation in rain-fed areas be completed by mid Nov8 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 3 outlaws :1250g hashish recovered3 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi congratulates newly elected PBA's officials3 minutes ago