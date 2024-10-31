Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 14 Years In Prison

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 10:50 PM

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced 14-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced 14-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

According to police sources, the accused Abdul Qayyum was arrested by Taxila Police in September 2023 after recovery of 5.86 kilograms of hashish from his possession; subsequently, a case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.

The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs and subsequently awarded 14-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 0.

4 million.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense, and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

