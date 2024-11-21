Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison In Taxila

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 20 years in prison in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced 20-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

According to sources of police, the accused, Waqar Ahmed, was arrested by Taxila Police on November 9, 2023, after the recovery of 10 kilograms of hashish from his car, which he was smuggling from Peshawar to Punjab; subsequently, a case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.

The additional session judge, Basit Saleem, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs and subsequently awarded 20-years imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 0.

8 million.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense. He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense, and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Hearing Peshawar Police Drugs Jail Fine Car Taxila November From Million Court

Recent Stories

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, ..

Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets

4 hours ago
 At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP' ..

At least 17 passengers killed in gun attack in KP's Kurram district

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again i ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indictment delayed again in Toshakhana Case II

4 hours ago
 Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on ..

Alizeh Shah ‘s bold dance video sets internet on fire

5 hours ago
 Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ..

Australian umpire hospitalized after being hit by ball during local match

5 hours ago
 Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met ..

Leader of Muslim League-Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan met with Federal Minister Chaudhr ..

6 hours ago
Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire res ..

Pakistan regrets over US’s veto of ceasefire resolution for Gaza UNSC

6 hours ago
 Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islam ..

Govt to suspend Internet, mobile services in Islamabad, KP amid PTI protest

7 hours ago
 US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his ne ..

US indicts Indian billionaire Gautam Adani, his nephew in bribery, fraud

7 hours ago
 Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Ch ..

Sumair Ahmad Syed appointed as director for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan