Drug peddler sentenced to 20 years in prison in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced 20-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

According to sources of police, the accused, Waqar Ahmed, was arrested by Taxila Police on November 9, 2023, after the recovery of 10 kilograms of hashish from his car, which he was smuggling from Peshawar to Punjab; subsequently, a case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.

The additional session judge, Basit Saleem, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs and subsequently awarded 20-years imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 0.

8 million.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense. He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense, and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

