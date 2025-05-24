Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 5 Years In Attock

Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Saturday sentenced Muhammad Hassan, a native of Shamsabad, to five years in prison for drug peddling.

According to the sources of police, Hassan was arrested by Rango Police in December 2024 after a recovery of hashish from his possession.

A case was registered against him under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997.

The Session Judge, Zafar Iqbal, announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels.

The court found Hassan guilty of selling drugs and awarded him five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000. In case of non-payment, Hassan will have to face an additional six months in jail.

APP/nsi/378

Recent Stories

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s ..

Dubai Women Establishment organises UAE Women’s Dialogue at UAE Pavilion at Ex ..

3 minutes ago
 ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionar ..

ALA, UNESCO highlight role of historical dictionaries

18 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facili ..

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADNOC’s strategic facilities in Jebel Dhanna

48 minutes ago
 On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE de ..

On behalf of UAE President, RAK Ruler leads UAE delegation to GCC-ASEAN Summit, ..

1 hour ago
 World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as ..

World Silk Road Forum names Mohammed bin Rashid as Inspirational Literary Figure ..

2 hours ago
 Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Lif ..

Al Nasser Holdings contributes AED5 million to Life Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extr ..

UNICEF: Medical teams in Gaza operating under extreme pressure

3 hours ago
 FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliam ..

FNC discusses strengthening relations with Parliament of Montenegro

3 hours ago
 Salah wins Premier League player of season award

Salah wins Premier League player of season award

3 hours ago
 FNC explores stronger ties with Central American P ..

FNC explores stronger ties with Central American Parliament

4 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular ..

UAE, Australia hold 10th session of joint Consular Committee

4 hours ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation bet ..

Bodour Al Qasimi explores cultural cooperation between Sharjah, Paris

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan