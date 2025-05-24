Drug peddler sentenced to 5 years in Attock

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Saturday sentenced Muhammad Hassan, a native of Shamsabad, to five years in prison for drug peddling.

According to the sources of police, Hassan was arrested by Rango Police in December 2024 after a recovery of hashish from his possession.

A case was registered against him under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997.

The Session Judge, Zafar Iqbal, announced the verdict after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels.

The court found Hassan guilty of selling drugs and awarded him five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs 40,000. In case of non-payment, Hassan will have to face an additional six months in jail.

