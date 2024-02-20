Drug Peddler Sentenced To 5 Years In Jail
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2024 | 09:59 PM
A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Fatehjang on Tuesday sentenced a drug peddler to five years imprisonment in a drug peddling case
The accused Syed Ghafour was arrested by Fatehjang Police in the case registered under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.
Additional Sessions Judge Arshad Iqbal after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded five-year imprisonment.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.
He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.
