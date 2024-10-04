Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 6 Years In Prison

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 11:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS), Attock on Friday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused Akash Shoukat was arrested by Police in April this year while selling hashish at his den located in Mohallah Chaudhrian subsequently a case was registered against him under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997.

The judge Zahid Mehmood after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80,000.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-pay­ment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months. They were sent to the Attock Central Jail to serve out the remainder of their sentences.

