Drug peddler sentenced to 9-year rigorous imprisonment

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock sentenced to 9 years’ rigorous imprisonment (RI) besides imposing fine over a drug peddler who was arrested by Police with drugs at his den in the limits of Rangoo Police in July 2024.

The convict Shahzaib was arrested under section 9-C CNSA, 1997 after recovery of hashish from his possession. The judge of the special CNS court pronounced the judgment after recording statements of witnesses and final arguments from both sides. In the light of the statements of the witnesses, the convict pleaded guilty and was sentenced to nine years of rigorous imprisonment besides imposing a fine of Rs 80 thousand over him.