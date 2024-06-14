Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years imprisonment

The Control of Narcotics Substances Court (CNS) sentenced nine-year imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused involved in a drug peddling case

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Control of Narcotics Substances Court (CNS) sentenced nine-year imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

According to police sources, the accused, Muhammad Musthan, son of Hakmat Khan, was arrested by Rango Police in the case registered under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics and Substances Act 1997 after the recovery of hashish from his custody in 2023.

The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs and subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.

APP/nsi/378

Related Topics

Hearing Police Drugs Fine From Court

Recent Stories

Deceased Sichuan Normal University teachers confer ..

Deceased Sichuan Normal University teachers conferred Tamgha-e-Pakistan Award

4 minutes ago
 Kamber police arrest two drug dealers

Kamber police arrest two drug dealers

4 minutes ago
 Governor visits Sundus Foundation, donates blood f ..

Governor visits Sundus Foundation, donates blood for thalassemia patients

4 minutes ago
 Azra Pechuho, Malkani appointed as Pro Chancellors ..

Azra Pechuho, Malkani appointed as Pro Chancellors of public sector universities

4 minutes ago
 KP governor thanks PM for allocating Rs 19 bln for ..

KP governor thanks PM for allocating Rs 19 bln for Chashma Lift Canal

4 minutes ago
 Sindh estimates Rs1900 bln federal transfer in FY2 ..

Sindh estimates Rs1900 bln federal transfer in FY2024-25

4 minutes ago
Sindh allocates Rs 10b for clean drinking water pr ..

Sindh allocates Rs 10b for clean drinking water project

4 minutes ago
 Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon ..

Cleaning of nullahs to be completed before monsoon season: Mayor Karachi

26 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Ser ..

Sindh allocates Rs 3.66 bln for People’s Bus Service in budget for FY 2024-25

26 minutes ago
 RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness ag ..

RDA observes anti-dengue day to raise awareness against disease

29 minutes ago
 PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awa ..

PRCS celebrates World Blood Donor Day to raise awareness about regular blood don ..

29 minutes ago
 Sindh government prioritizes clean environment wit ..

Sindh government prioritizes clean environment with increased budget allocation

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan