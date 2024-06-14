Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2024 | 09:54 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) The Control of Narcotics Substances Court (CNS) sentenced nine-year imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused involved in a drug peddling case.
According to police sources, the accused, Muhammad Musthan, son of Hakmat Khan, was arrested by Rango Police in the case registered under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics and Substances Act 1997 after the recovery of hashish from his custody in 2023.
The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs and subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.
