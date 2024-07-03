Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) A Control of Narcotics Substance Court (CNS) in Hassanabdal on Wednesday sentenced nine-year imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused involved in a drug peddling case.
According to the details, the accused, Javaid Khan, was arrested by Hassanabdal Police in the case registered under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997 after the recovery of hashish from his custody in 2023. The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs and subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense. He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense and he did not deserve any leniency.
