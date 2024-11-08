Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years Imprisonment
Muhammad Irfan Published November 08, 2024 | 04:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Friday sentenced 9-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a narcotics selling case.
The accused Sajjad Khan was arrested by Wah Saddar Police after recovery of 2.46 kilogram hashish.
