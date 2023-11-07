Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2023) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Monday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Jamroze Khan- a resident of Fourmalli village was arrested by Rangoo Police during this year in the case registered under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.

The additional Session Judge Attock Naeem Abbass after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded nine-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state, argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.

