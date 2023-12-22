Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Friday sentenced nine years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug smuggling case.

The accused Muhammad Ijaz- a resident of Jabbi Kasran was arrested by Bhattar Police during this year in the case registered under section 9-C of Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.

The additional Session Judge Attock after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, and subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80,000.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense and he did not deserve any leniency.