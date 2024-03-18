Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Hassanabdal on Monday sentenced nine-year imprisonment and fine to a convict facing drug peddling charges.

According to details, the convict, Umer Ali was arrested by Hassanabdal Police during 2023 in the case registered under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.

Additional Session Judge Ms Farkhanda Irshad after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousands.

