Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Hassanabdal on Monday sentenced nine-year imprisonment and fine to a convict facing drug peddling charges.
According to details, the convict, Umer Ali was arrested by Hassanabdal Police during 2023 in the case registered under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.
Additional Session Judge Ms Farkhanda Irshad after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousands.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested
FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties
PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent
Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton
PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today
Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan
The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan
Punjab Assembly session summoned today
11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO passes away14 minutes ago
-
Mishap on Hakla-DI Khan Motorway14 minutes ago
-
Fed Ombudsman addresses complaint of WAPDA retired employee15 minutes ago
-
DC visits Model Bazaar to inspect quality, prices of food items24 minutes ago
-
Police arrest individual carrying weapons in Pirmahal24 minutes ago
-
DC issues directives for anti-dengue operation25 minutes ago
-
Five shopkeepers sent to jail for profiteering in Kohat25 minutes ago
-
Bilal Yasin orders action to reduce chicken meat prices34 minutes ago
-
Commander Karachi calls on CM Sindh34 minutes ago
-
Two butchers booked over weight irregularities34 minutes ago
-
USAID Mission Director visits CAS-AFS, UAF34 minutes ago
-
Mohsin Naqvi calls on Sindh CM34 minutes ago