Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 19, 2024 | 09:05 PM
A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Hassanabdal on Tuesday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to and fine to a convict facing drug peddling charges
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Hassanabdal on Tuesday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to and fine to a convict facing drug peddling charges.
As per detail, the convict, Waqas Liaquat was arrested by Hassanabdal Police during 2023 in the case registered under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997 after recovery of hashish from his custody.
The additional Session Judge Ms Farkhanda Irshad after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousands.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.
He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offense and he did not deserve any leniency.
