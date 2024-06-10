Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Taxila on Monday sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison and fined him

Rs 80,000.

According to police, a drug peddler named Ghulam Murtaza was arrested by local police after 1.

46 kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

The court found accused guilty of drug trafficking under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997.

The judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

