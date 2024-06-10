Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM
A Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Taxila on Monday sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison and fined him
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) A Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Taxila on Monday sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison and fined him
Rs 80,000.
According to police, a drug peddler named Ghulam Murtaza was arrested by local police after 1.
46 kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.
The court found accused guilty of drug trafficking under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997.
The judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
LCCI applauds SBP for reducing policy rate to 20.5%
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7 ..
Woman, daughter killed in road accident
Hot weather likely in most parts of country: PMD
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamaba ..
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines ..
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No rule's violation in chairing of Senate session by presiding officer on June 7: Gillani4 minutes ago
-
Woman, daughter killed in road accident4 minutes ago
-
IHC issues written order in missing poet recovery case4 minutes ago
-
LHC grants bail to lawyer convicted of misbehaving with judge12 minutes ago
-
People friendly entertainment projects to be initiated for residents of Islamabad: Randhawa12 minutes ago
-
Major chunk to be allocated for upgradation of 20 sewerage, water supply lines in city12 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Dolphin Headquarters12 minutes ago
-
Meeting reviews proposals to regularise commercial use of agricultural land12 minutes ago
-
U.S. and Pakistan Shape the Future of Higher Education35 minutes ago
-
Govt implementing measures to control iron smuggling on border areas: Minister14 minutes ago
-
12 farmers booked over putting forest area on fire16 minutes ago
-
Senate unanimously adopts motion for electing house standing, functional committees16 minutes ago