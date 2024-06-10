Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 09:51 PM

A Control of Narcotics Substance Court in Taxila on Monday sentenced a drug peddler to 9 years in prison and fined him

Rs 80,000.

Rs 80,000.

According to police, a drug peddler named Ghulam Murtaza was arrested by local police after 1.

46 kg of hashish was recovered from his possession.

The court found accused guilty of drug trafficking under the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997.

The judge announced the verdict after hearing arguments from both sides.

APP/ajq/378

