Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2024 | 09:10 PM
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Thursday sentenced nine years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.
According to sources police, the accused, Naveed Ali, a native of Hangu district, was arrested by Jand Police on March 24 this year while smuggling hashish from Kohat to Punjab in a passenger van; subsequently, a case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.
The additional session judge, Raza Ullah Khan, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs and subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense. He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense, and did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NGO offers provision of free food to students of primary schools39 seconds ago
-
Governor Kundi expresses grief over demise of Soomro43 seconds ago
-
NIM’s officials visit NHMP11 minutes ago
-
Nawaz, Bilawal meet to explore solutions for Pakistan's current situation20 minutes ago
-
Australia, Pakistan mark 40 years of agriculture cooperation with bus art campaign21 minutes ago
-
Mullick slams IIOJK elections, urges legal fraternity to advocate for Kashmiris self-determination21 minutes ago
-
Delegation led by Uzma Yaqoob calls on Governor21 minutes ago
-
Additional IG directs strict enforcement of Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 202121 minutes ago
-
Health minister emphasizes merit-based appointments in medical colleges31 minutes ago
-
Punjab’s health advisor praises Drug Testing Laboratory's global standards31 minutes ago
-
UNFPA will contribute to human capital development through skills-based education:Report40 minutes ago
-
DPO DIKhan visits check post to review security situation41 minutes ago