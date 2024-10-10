Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Thursday sentenced nine years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

According to sources police, the accused, Naveed Ali, a native of Hangu district, was arrested by Jand Police on March 24 this year while smuggling hashish from Kohat to Punjab in a passenger van; subsequently, a case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substances Act 1997.

The additional session judge, Raza Ullah Khan, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs and subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense. He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense, and did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

APP/nsi/378