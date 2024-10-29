Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Umer Jamshaid Published October 29, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Tuesday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case. The accused Aurangzaib was arrested by Hazro Police in January this year after recovery of 1.80 kilogram hashish from his possession subsequently a case was registered against him under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Attock on Tuesday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case. The accused Aurangzaib was arrested by Hazro Police in January this year after recovery of 1.80 kilogram hashish from his possession subsequently a case was registered against him under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997.

The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence. He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-pay­ment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Drugs Jail Fine Attock Hazro January From Court

Recent Stories

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli stri ..

Gaza rescuers dig for survivors after Israeli strike kills 93

46 seconds ago
 KP Assembly passes DDACs KP Amendment Bill 2024

KP Assembly passes DDACs KP Amendment Bill 2024

49 seconds ago
 Mayor Karachi for completion of ongoing road works ..

Mayor Karachi for completion of ongoing road works within week

51 seconds ago
 Directorate of higher education organizes inter co ..

Directorate of higher education organizes inter college sports gala 2024

4 minutes ago
 CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Heal ..

CM’s aide for early opening of OPD at Child Health Care Hospital

4 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB eff ..

Parliamentary Secretary Shahid Usman lauds EDB efforts in promoting innovation t ..

4 minutes ago
EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker

EU delegation meets Sindh PA Speaker

4 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif links peace, end to bloodshed in Gaza wit ..

4 minutes ago
 NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's ..

NIBAF officials briefed about Planning Ministry's role in development programs

19 minutes ago
 Police foil attack on polio team

Police foil attack on polio team

18 minutes ago
 Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing e ..

Secretary HERA appreciated for advancing nursing education in KP

15 minutes ago
 KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector ..

KP Govt forms body to appoint VCs in public sector universities

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan