Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Faizan Hashmi Published December 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Tuesday sentenced nine years imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

Accused namely Zeeshan Ahmed- a resident of Lalazar was arrested by Wah Saddar Police on September 18, 2023, after recovery of 1.

40 kilogram hashish from his possession, the police spokesman said, adding a case was registered against him.

The judge after hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs.

