Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Anti-Narcotics Court in Taxila on Friday sentenced nine years of imprisonment and imposed a fine on an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused, Toufeeq, was arrested by local police in the case registered under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act 1997 after the recovery of 1.

28 kilograms of hashish from his custody in 2022.

The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convict was found guilty of having narcotics, subsequently awarded nine years of imprisonment, and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.