Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 10:50 PM

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Saturday sentenced nine years of imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

According to sources of Taxila police, the accused, Jalal Shah, was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police on December 15, 2024, this year while selling hashish, and 1.

70 kilograms of hashish were recovered from his den located in Bhotti village.

Subsequently, a case was registered against him under Section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997. The judge, after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9 years of imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

