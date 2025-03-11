Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 11, 2025 | 10:54 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Tuesday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.
The accused Asim Ali, native of Sultanpur was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police on November 6, 2024 this year after recovery of 1.66 kilogram hashish from his possession, subsequently a case was registered against him under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997, reported by APP correspondent.
The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousand.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.
He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency.
In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months. He was sent to the Rawalpindi district jail to serve out the remainder of their sentences.
