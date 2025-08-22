Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Friday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.
The accused namely Awall Gull was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police in June this year, after recovery of 1.
65 kilogram of hashish from his custody. The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousand.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
German economy contracts by revised 0.3% in Q2
WHO, WMO issue report to protect workers from increasing heat stress
Scientists develop energy-saving, heat-reducing cement
Arab Youth Media Creativity Summit adopts UAE initiative to curb cyber abuse
Magnitude 7.5 earthquake hits off South American tip
ADNEC Group receives International Renewable Energy Certificate
Smart and Autonomous Systems Council organises inaugural Abu Dhabi Autonomous We ..
Al Seer Marine unveils AI transformation strategy
FM Wang reiterates China’s steadfast support for Pakistan’s sovereignty
Floods, landslides cut off villages in Ghizer district of Gilgit-Baltistan
Japan's core inflation slows in July
Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IRSA releases 276,300 cusecs water1 minute ago
-
Water level increasing in Sutlej River: Rescue 11221 minute ago
-
21 new green buses to boost public transport in Quetta and Turbat1 minute ago
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison1 minute ago
-
Vaccination, deworming for cattle launched2 minutes ago
-
DC vows to ensure timely resolution of citizens’ problems2 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad-un- Nabi Celebrations: DC Sukkur hold key meeting2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah Expresses Condolences Over Karachi Rainfall Victims2 minutes ago
-
Three drug paddlers received 27 year sentence2 minutes ago
-
Police Foil Robbery Attempt in Sukkur, One Arrested2 minutes ago
-
What’s driving the alarming rise in student drug addiction?"12 minutes ago
-
PLRA chairman announces revolutionary facilities for overseas Pakistanis12 minutes ago