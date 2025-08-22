Open Menu

Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2025

Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Friday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

The accused namely Awall Gull was arrested by Wah Cantonment Police in June this year, after recovery of 1.

65 kilogram of hashish from his custody. The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

