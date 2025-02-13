Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison in Taxila

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced nine years of imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

According to police sources, the accused Mohsin Shah alias Malanga was arrested by Taxila Police on May 13, 2023 after recovery of 1.60 kilogram hashish from his possession subsequently a case was registered against him under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997.

The judge, after hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9 years of imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-pay­ment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.

