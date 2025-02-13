Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison In Taxila
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 10:20 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced nine years of imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.
According to police sources, the accused Mohsin Shah alias Malanga was arrested by Taxila Police on May 13, 2023 after recovery of 1.60 kilogram hashish from his possession subsequently a case was registered against him under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997.
The judge, after hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution counsels, announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of selling drugs, subsequently awarded 9 years of imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 80 thousand.
During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband, and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offense.
He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offense and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another six months.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Alibaba Group
Hamdan bin Mohammed presents Saudi teacher Mansour Al-Mansour with Global Teache ..
WGS 2025: Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government releases Arab Region SDG Inde ..
Mohammed bin Rashid honours Zimbabwe’s Anxious Masuka with Best Minister Award ..
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kaka ..
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment
Holding peaceful meetings, democratic right of political parties; Irfan Siddique
UW, UOS, sign MoU to foster academic, research collaboration
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends MoU signing between RTA, Boring Company for ‘Dubai ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE ambassadors during WGS 2025; praises their efforts ..
WGS 2025: Bangladesh’s Interim Leader shares vision of rebuilding society, res ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Drug peddler sentenced to 9 years in prison in Taxila1 minute ago
-
DC visits various examination centers in Usta Muhammad1 minute ago
-
National workshop on wheat varietals development concludes at SAU1 minute ago
-
President Erdogan leaves for Turkiye1 minute ago
-
Mirpur DBA President urges massive tree plantation drive to combat climate change in AJK1 minute ago
-
Makhdoom Fakhar Zaman opens new DHQ hospital building in Matiari12 minutes ago
-
ITP’s three-day road safety campaign for motorcyclists concludes12 minutes ago
-
Efforts underway to eliminate the Cemetery mafia: Mayor Karachi12 minutes ago
-
Cold and dry weather to prevail across Pakistan: PMD12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt introduces free treatment for breast cancer, Hemophilia A: Kakar17 minutes ago
-
Former SC judge Sheikh Azmat Saeed's funeral to be held on Friday17 minutes ago
-
Minister Imran highlights importance of epilepsy awareness, treatment17 minutes ago