Drug Peddler Sentenced To 9 Years In Prison In Taxila

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2025 | 12:20 AM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) A special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) in Taxila on Thursday sentenced nine-year imprisonment to an accused involved in a drug peddling case.

According to police spokesperson, the accused Shakeel Masih was arrested by Taxila in November 2023 after recovery of 1.72 kilogram hashish from his possession, subsequently a case was registered against him under section 9-C of control of narcotics substance act 1997.

The judge after hearing the arguments of defense and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of trafficking drugs, subsequently awarded 9-year imprisonment and fine worth Rs.

80 thousand.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while trafficking the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged for a heinous offence and he did not deserve any leniency. In case of non-payment, the accused will have to face jail for another .

