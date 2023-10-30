Drug peddler sentenced to life imprisonment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) Narcotics Substance Court (CNS), Taxila on Monday sentenced a man to life imprisonment after convicting him of drug trafficking case.

According to court sources, the accused Hamza Rehman was arrested by Taxila Police in the case registered under section 9-C of the Control of Narcotics Substance Act 1997 on October 25, 2022, after recovery of 36 kilogram of opium from his custody.

The judge after hearing the arguments of defence and prosecution counsels announced the verdict as the convicted was found guilty of having drugs, and subsequently awarded life imprisonment and a fine worth Rs 35,000.

During the proceedings, the public prosecutor for the state argued that the accused was caught red-handed while smuggling the contraband and the evidence on record fully connected him with the commission of the offence.

He maintained that the accused was charged with a heinous offence and did not deserve any leniency.

