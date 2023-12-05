Drug Peddler Sentenced to Nine Years by Special CNS Court in Attock

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2023 | 10:06 PM

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) Special court for the Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) delivered a verdict on Tuesday, sentencing a drug dealer to nine years of rigorous imprisonment, the judgment also included a fine of Rs 80 thousand.

According to police, Rooh Ullah was apprehended under section 9-C of the CNSA, 1997, following the discovery of 1.

02 kilograms of hashish from his possession.

Additional session Judge Arshad Iqbal, after meticulous examination of witness statements and final arguments presented by both sides reached the conclusion.

In light of evidence and witness testimonies, the convicted individual, Rooh Ullah, pleaded guilty, leading to the nine-year imprisonment and the financial penalty imposed by the court.

