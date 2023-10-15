Open Menu

Drug Peddler Woman Held, Drugs Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2023 | 04:00 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Chahliek police have raided and arrested a drug peddler woman and recovered over one kilogramme of hashish from her possession here on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson for police, SHO Chahliek police station Hammad-ul-Hassan Bodla along with his team have raided and arrested a drug peddler woman and recovered over one kilogramme of hashish.

The case has been registered against the accused and legal action launched.

