Drug-peddlers arrested

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The district police have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police, SHO Muradpur police station, along with a police team, conducted a raid and arrested Usman and Ghazanfar with 4.460kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.