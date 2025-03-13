Drug-peddlers Arrested
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The district police have arrested two drug-peddlers and recovered narcotics from them.
According to police, SHO Muradpur police station, along with a police team, conducted a raid and arrested Usman and Ghazanfar with 4.460kg hashish.
Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.
