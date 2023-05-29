Drug peddlers arrested: 3kg hashish recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :Dera police during a successful operation against drug peddlers and criminal elements arrested two accused, recovered 3 Kg hashish, police spokesman said on Monday.

SHO Saddar Police Station Saddar Arslan Khan Gandapur along with Police team while acting against the drug peddlers, seized 1335 grams of hashish and 240 grams of heroin from the possession of Nazir son of Qayyum Nawaz resident of Sheikh Yusuf and arrested the accused as per the rules.

While Gul Saeed son of Saadullah resident of Gandi Umar Khan Tank was arrested after 2054 grams of hashish was recovered.

Similarly, by conducting another successful operation, the stolen transformer was also recovered and police have registered separate cases against the two accused.