Drug peddlers arrested, hashish recovered

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Wah Saddar Police during a crackdown against the anti social elements arrested three accused drugs peddlers and recovered 2.40 kilograms of hashish from his possession besides 15 liters of liquor here on Thursday.

According to the Police spokesman, the Police during a crackdown, arrested accused named Noor Ellahi and recovered 1.20 kilogram hashish from his possession while 2.20 kilograms hashish was recovered from his accomplice Muhammad Nawaz.

He added that the police also raided at the liquor manufacturing den of Adeel and recovered 15 liters of locally made liquor from his den.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and further investigation was underway.