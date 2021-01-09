UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddlers Arrested In Lahore

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 10:11 PM

Kahna police on Saturday arrested four alleged drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 3 kg hash and 20 litre liquor from their possession

On the directions of SP Model town Dost Muhammad, the police conducted a raid and arrested-- Amjad, Ghulam Qadar, Yaqub and Hanifan Bibi and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police had registered cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.

