Drug peddlers arrested in Lahore

Kahna police on Saturday arrested four alleged drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 3 kg hash and 20 litre liquor from their possession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Kahna police on Saturday arrested four alleged drug peddlers including a woman and recovered 3 kg hash and 20 litre liquor from their possession.

On the directions of SP Model town Dost Muhammad, the police conducted a raid and arrested-- Amjad, Ghulam Qadar, Yaqub and Hanifan Bibi and recovered narcotics from their possession.

Police had registered cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway.