Drug peddlers arrested, over one kg hashish recovered

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :The police have taken two drug peddlers into custody and recovered over a kilogram of hashish from their possession during the raid.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said, acting on a tip-off, the police team of PS Uch and PS Head Rajkan conducted a raid at the den and arrested two drug pushers into custody.

He added that the police recovered over one-kilogram hashish from the possession of the accused.

The police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.