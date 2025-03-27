Open Menu

Drug-peddlers Disguised As Nomads Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) In a major police operation, two women disguised as nomadic bangle sellers were arrested with ice and hashish worth millions of rupees.

According to police, the arrested women were part of an inter-provincial drug network. They were booked under anti-narcotics laws.

Speaking at a press conference alongside other officers, Civil Lines Police Station SHO Rana Kamran said that police recovered 5-kg ice worth Rs.

5 million and hashish worth Rs. 1.5 million from the suspects.

The operation was launched on a tip-off about a large drug consignment being transported from Obara and Sadiqabad to local areas. Acting on this information, police set up checkpoints at Alipur bypass and Turkey bypass. During checking, two women, identified as Bakhtiyar alias Alima and Firdaus alias Janu, were taken into custody.

The arrested women were allegedly supplying drugs in different parts of the district.

