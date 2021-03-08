UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddlers, Gamblers Arrested

Mon 08th March 2021 | 09:07 PM

Drug peddlers, gamblers arrested

The District Police during its crack down against anti state elements raided at various places on Monday and arrested criminals, drug-peddlers, gamblers, proclaimed offenders and absconders along with weapons, ammunition and motorcycles

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The District Police during its crack down against anti state elements raided at various places on Monday and arrested criminals, drug-peddlers, gamblers, proclaimed offenders and absconders along with weapons, ammunition and motorcycles.

On the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police, Engineer Masood Ahmed Bangash, teams of various police stations conducted a number of raids.

Dari Police Station, Taluka Police Station, Allahabad Police Station, Market Police Station, Badah Police Station, Naudero Police Station, Shaheed Illahi Bux Police Station, Ratodero Police Station raided at various areas of their jurisdiction and arrested the Bike-snatchers, notorious criminal, Drug-peddlers and absconders in various heinous cases namely Rizwan Joyo, Irfan Shainach, Moosa Jatoi, Ghazi Kelari, Lal Bux Shaikh, Sabbir Abro, Mujhaid Luhar, Sartaj Mirani, Sarfaraz Khuhro and others and recovered bikes, mobile phones, drugs, arms, ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.

SSP Larkana Masood Ahmed Bangash said that arrested accused were involved in different criminal cases and some of them were proclaimed absconders adding that action will continue against the criminal elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

