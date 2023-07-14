Open Menu

Drug Peddlers Gang, Illegal Afghan Immigrants Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Drug peddlers gang, illegal Afghan immigrants arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :A six-member gang including a female drug peddler and 5 illegal Afghan immigrants were arrested by district City Police.

The accused were arrested from the limits of Kalakot and Kharadar police stations, according to a spokesman for district City Police on Friday.

Arrested were identified as Naeema, Asad Ali, Jahanzeb, Habib Jan, Imran alias Rado, Dost Muhammad alias Rado, Muhammad Dawood, Abdul Malik, Dawood Shah, Rustom and Khayal Muhammad.

They were arrested during targeted operation and patrolling/snap-checking.

About 3.45 kg hashish was recovered from the accused.

Cases had been registered against the accused in the respective police stations. The previous criminal record of the accused was also being ascertained.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Asad Ali Criminals From

Recent Stories

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

24 minutes ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

32 minutes ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

39 minutes ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

2 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

2 hours ago
Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

2 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

2 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

2 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of France on Na ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of France on National Day

3 hours ago
 Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia ..

Shaheens gear up for ACC Men's Emerging teams Asia Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan