SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Sialkot district police in a crackdown against drug peddlers claimed to have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics,here on Tuesday.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO (Station House Officer) Saddar Sialkot along with police team detained Amir Latif Alias Panna and Zaheer Ahmed with 3.650kg hashish.

Further investigation was underway .