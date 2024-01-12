Drug peddlers held

(@FahadShabbir)

District police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) District police claimed to have arrested three drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to police, Headmarala police arrested Nadeem Ismail, Asif and Nadeem Anwar with 4.6kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering cases against them.