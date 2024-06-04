Drug peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, on Tuesday claimed to

have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson, Bomban-wala police, during a crackdown,

arrested Muhammed Shehbaz with 1460 gram hashish.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.