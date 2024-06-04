Open Menu

Drug Peddlers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Drug peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, on Tuesday claimed to

have arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson, Bomban-wala police, during a crackdown,

arrested Muhammed Shehbaz with 1460 gram hashish.

Police sent the accused behind bars after registering a case.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pak ..

‘CPEC’s 2nd phase to promote B2B links b/w Pakistan, China’

10 minutes ago
 Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion ..

Interior Minister, Pope Francis discuss promotion of peace

14 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for China on official visit

35 minutes ago
 realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium V ..

Realme Prepares to Launch the First Ever Premium Vegan Leather Back Smartphone, ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 June 2024

7 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan beat Uganda by 125 runs

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 June 2024

7 hours ago
 Constable suspended over bribe

Constable suspended over bribe

16 hours ago
 Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, pr ..

Riaz Ahmad reelects President dist headmasters, principals association

16 hours ago
 PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated O ..

PTI misused cipher for political gains, violated Official Secrets Act: Rana Ihsa ..

17 hours ago
 Idat case transferred to another court

Idat case transferred to another court

17 hours ago
 PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vanda ..

PTI founder, Qureshi acquitted in long march vandalism cases

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan