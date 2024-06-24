Drug Peddlers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 01:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested a drug peddler with narcotics,here on Monday.
According to police spokesperson,Station House Officer (SHO) Motra police along with police team raided the district and detained a drug peddler namely as Afzal. Police recovered 2300 gram hashish from the possession.
Further investigation was underway.
