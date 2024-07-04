Drug Peddlers Held
Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Kotwali police arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements here on Thursday.
They were identified as Yaseen and Zahid Ali.Police recovered 2240 gram hashish from their possession.
Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.
