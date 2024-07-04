Open Menu

Drug Peddlers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Drug peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Kotwali police arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements here on Thursday.

They were identified as Yaseen and Zahid Ali.Police recovered 2240 gram hashish from their possession.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case in this regard.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 July 2024

5 hours ago
 IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notific ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea against PEMRA notification

14 hours ago
 Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standar ..

Minister for Finance meets with the CEO of Standard Chartered Bank

14 hours ago
 PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gain ..

PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..

14 hours ago
 Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Sh ..

Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..

14 hours ago
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promot ..

Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace

14 hours ago
 Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: ..

Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah

14 hours ago
 DC Murree directs for timely completion of develop ..

DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects

14 hours ago
 All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istek ..

All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana

14 hours ago
 2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cult ..

2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes

14 hours ago
 Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

Distt admin to speed up action against dengue

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan