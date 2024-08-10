Drug-peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) The district police, in a crackdown on drug-peddlers, have arrested three drug-peddlers with narcotics.

According to a police spokesperson, SHO Sabzpir police along with police team during a raid in the jurisdiction of Sabz Pir police station and recovered 3kg hashish from the possessions of three drug peddlers.

Police have sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases in this regard.