Drug-peddlers Held

Umer Jamshaid Published November 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The district police have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police, SHO Ugoki police station, along with a police team, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, detained Amjad and Adeel with 3kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.

