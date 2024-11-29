Drug-peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The district police have arrested two accused and recovered narcotics from them.

According to police, SHO Ugoki police station, along with a police team, during a crackdown on drug-peddlers and criminal elements, detained Amjad and Adeel with 3kg hashish.

Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases in this regard.