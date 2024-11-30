Drug Peddlers Held
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 04:40 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Police arrested two persons with narcotics on Saturday.
According to police, the Hajipura police SHO, along with a team, arrested Mudassar Sabir and Umer Shehzad with 3kg hashish. Police have sent the accused behind bars after registering separate cases.
