Drug Peddlers Held

Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Drug peddlers held

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Police arrested two drug peddlers with narcotics on Monday.

According to police, the SHO Kotwali police station and his team arrested Muhammed Adeel and Umer Ali with 2.720 kg hashish and 102 gram ice, respectively. Separate cases have been registered.

