Drug peddlers held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers, arrested two accused

with narcotics.

According to the police, Saddar Daska police station arrested Saqlain

and Nadeem with 3-kg hashish.

The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering a case.