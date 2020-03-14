UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddlers Held, 240 Liter Liquor Recovered In Rawalpindi

Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:55 PM

Drug peddlers held, 240 liter liquor recovered in Rawalpindi

Police has rounded up an alleged notorious drug peddler after recovery of huge quantity of liquor

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :Police has rounded up an alleged notorious drug peddler after recovery of huge quantity of liquor.

An official told on Saturday that acting on a tip off, Morhgah Police rounded up Basit Ali for having 240 liter of liquor from his possession.

A case has been registered under the relevant act while further investigation is underway.

City Police Officer (CPO), Deputy Inspector General of Police, Muhammad Ahsan Younas has appreciated the performance of the officials, adding drug business must be discouraged. He made it clear that strict action would be taken against found in these illegal businesses, the spokesman said.

