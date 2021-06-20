UrduPoint.com
Drug Peddlers Held, Contraband Seized

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 10:30 PM

SAHIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested three drug peddlers and recovered contraband from their possession.

According to details, Fateh Sher police raided 82/6-R and seized 1,260 grams of cannabis from drug dealer Zulfiqar.

Meanwhile, Noorshah police also recovered 1,770 gram heroin from Aftab Shah and 13 liter liquor from Shahnawaz in a raid in 50 / G-D and arrested both the accused.

Police registered separate cases against the accused.

Further investigation was underway, police said.

