Drug peddlers held, contraband seized

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2021 ) :Police have arrested a drug peddler and recovered five kilograms heroin from his possession.

According to police spokesman, SHO Sadar police station, Ayub Sahi along with his team raided and arrested a drug peddler Mehdi Hasan from Rachna Town.

The police had also recovered five kilograms heroin form his possession.

Case had been registered against the accused under section 9-C/CNSA.