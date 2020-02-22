Drug peddlers held, drugs recovered

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Sadar police claimed to have arrested two Inter-provincial drug peddlers and recovered over 24 kilogramme drugs from their possession.

According to police, in line with special directions of District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas, Station House Officer Sadar police Rauf Nawaz along with his team raided and arrested two Inter-provincial drug peddlers including Mumtaz resident of Quetta and Najeeb Ullah hailing from Pashteen.

Police have also recovered 24 kg and 100 gramme hashish from their possession.

The drug peddlers were going to supply the smuggled drugs from Afghanistan in Hamzaywali Sadar Alipur police station premises by loading in truck.

Police have also registered cases against the drug peddlers. DPO announced cash prize and commendatory certificate for the police team.